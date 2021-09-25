Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Nikki Tamboli gets scared as Abhinav Shukla & Rohit Shetty prank her

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale will be aired on 25th and 26th September. The contestants of the show will be seen together on the stage as the final winner of the season will be declared. In the previous promos, the trophy of the season 11 winner was revealed by Rohit Shetty. The finale episode is not only thrilling but also full of entertainment as it is shown in the recent promo of the episode. It is seen that Abhinav Shukla is getting mini shocks on hand due to a lock attached to his arm and Nikki Tamboli has to find the key to it.

As the box gets revealed, Nikki Tamboli puts her hand inside and gets scared as she feels some spikes. She screams and removes her hand, but Abhinav encourages her and says that he is getting shocked. Hence, she has to do find the keys. Nikki somehow musters the courage to put her hand inside again and screams as someone grabs her hand. Everyone is seen in splits as they could see that the thing grabbing Nikki’s hand was a person’s hand, who was hiding below the table. Abhinav and Rohit Shetty are amused by her reaction.

See video here: