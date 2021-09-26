Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Rahul Vaidya gets eliminated from the show

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty has reached its finale episode with six finalists including , , Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, and Varun Sood. On day one of the finale weekend, we witnessed the top six finalists competing with each other. As the episode proceeded, Rahul Vaidya got eliminated from the show after Shweta Tiwari defeated him in an elimination task.

Rahul, Vishal, and Varun had to individually perform a stunt, however, Rahul aborted it and went directly into the elimination task. Similarly, Shweta, Divyanka, and Arjun were assigned a task. Shweta got ready for the stunt, however, struggled a lot and aborted the task resulting in getting a “fear fanda”. This brought the two performers Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari to compete with each other in the elimination round. In the final stunt, Shweta performed better than Rahul and saved herself from the elimination, while Rahul had to leave the show.

Thus, the contestants now left in the show include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. The stunt-based reality show will conclude with the announcement of its winner, tomorrow. For the unversed, the show's shooting was done in Cape Town, South Africa. In the show, 13 contestants performed various stunts for winning the tasks and getting close to winning the trophy.