Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 First Promo: Rohit Shetty gives a glimpse of his ‘darr vs dare’ battleground

Rohit Shetty, who will be hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has shared the first promo of the adventure based reality show and it will leave you intrigued.
After the stupendous success of the ten seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the makers have finally returned with the eleventh season of the adventure based reality show. Interestingly, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be hosted by renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty once again and it being shot in Cape Town at the moment. While the show has been making the headlines for a while due to its interesting ensemble of celebrity contestants, the makers have now treated with the first promo of the adventure based show on social media.

The promo featured Rohit Shetty introducing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and dropping hints that the show is going to be an unusual battle ground. He mentioned that the show will be having several adventurous tasks throughout the season for the dare warriors. Rohit also emphasised that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to be the battleground of darr (fear) and dare. Although, he didn’t divulge in details about the premiere of the show, he did say that the show will be going on air soon.

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 first promo:

Meanwhile, talking about the contestants, KKK11 features Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and Sourabh Raj Jain. While the celebs are already shooting for the show in South Africa’s Cape Town, they have been treating their fans with stunning pics from the shoot as they enjoy their time there.

