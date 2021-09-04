Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Gas chamber task takes toll on contestants; Anushka Sen first to quit

The stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most popular shows on television screens. The audience likes the interesting stunts done by their celebs in the show. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode of the show, it is seen that the contestants are seen seated in an enclosed bus with tear gas released in it. The contestants are seen finding it difficult to breathe and leaving the bus.

The stunts given to the contestants of the show for season 11 are definitely a notch above the previous ones. In the promo, the contestants have been given the task where all of them are seated in an enclosed vehicle as tear gas is released in the area. Host Rohit Shetty tells them that they have to look straight and not close their eyes. He gives a warning to Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh. Anushka becomes the first one to leave the vehicle. Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood were seen leaving after her as they find it difficult to breathe.