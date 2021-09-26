Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani wins the adventure based reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which has been ruling the small screens for few months, witnessed its finale tonight. The popular adventure-based reality show witnessed a tough competition between five contestants. They are-- Arjun Bijlani, Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. On Saturday, Rahul Vaidya was eliminated. However, despite tough competition for the winner’s trophy Arjun Bijlani managed to beat everyone and emerged as the winner of the show.

To note, Arjun had an interesting journey on the show. He had won hearts with his performances during the episodes. His fans were excited to see him winning the show. Apart from lifting the winner’s trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he also took home a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift car. It was an overwhelming moment not just for the actor but for his entire family. On the other hand, Divyanka was announced as the first runner-up of the show.

Rohit Shetty hosted show shooting was done in Cape Town. This year the contestants who participated are-- , Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Malbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain.

It is worth mentioning here that on Saturday after Shweta and Rahul opted out of their tasks without completing them, Rohit Shetty was disappointed. However, to encourage the duo in the elimination stunt, he spoke about the commitment of some actors that he has worked with, including , , and . This motivated Shweta and Rahul to give their elimination stunt a second chance.

