  1. Home
  2. tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here’s how much Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari & others are charging for the show

This year, 13 contestants are taking part in the show. The shooting is going on in Cape Town, South Africa.
3447 reads Mumbai
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here’s how much Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari & others are charging for the show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The upcoming adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to entertain the audience. The makers have already dropped the promo which has added more excitement among the fans. This year, a total of 13 celebrities are taking part in the show. They have been shooting in Cape Town and are continuously sharing pictures from the beautiful destination. Their Instagram feed will surely inspire you to take the next flight and explore the country. But they have not shared any pictures or videos of them performing stunts.

However, amid all these excitements, fans are also eager to know about the amount which is being paid to the contestants. They are charging a whopping amount for every episode and it will surely surprise you. The contestants for this season are Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, and Varun Sood. Bollywood director Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. 

In the promo, the director mentions that the show will be the battleground of darr (fear) and dare. And now, let’s take a look at the amount they are being paid per episode. 

Divyanka Tripathi is charging 10 lakhs 

Meheck Chahal- 1.5 lakhs 

Aastha Gill- 1.85 lakhs 

Sourabh Raaj Jain 2 lakhs 

Sana Makbul-2.45 lakhs

Vishal Aditya Singh- 3.34 lakhs 

Varun Sood- 3.83 lakhs

Shweta Tiwari- 4 lakhs

Abhinav Shukla- 4.25 lakhs 

Nikki Tamboli- 4.43

Anushka Sen- 5 lakhs

Arjun Bijlani- 7 lakhs

Rahul Vaidya-15 lakhs

And Rohit Shetty is reportedly getting 49 lakhs per episode to host the show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 First Promo: Rohit Shetty gives a glimpse of his ‘darr vs dare’ battleground

Credits :Telly Chakkar

You may like these
Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen are keeping it 'cool' off the sets of KKK 11 in Cape Town; Here’s proof
KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani gives glimpse of what 'the boys are doing' in Cape Town; Shares Video
KKK 11: Pensive Divyanka Tripathi reveals what needs to be done to 'have it all' as she poses by the sea
PHOTOS: Birthday girl Sana Makbul looks adorable as she celebrates her special day with cupcakes
KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi feels 'aaj ke boys are paani kam chai' in front of Rohit Shetty; Here's why
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari reveals what’s keeping her busy in Cape Town