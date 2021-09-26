Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here’s how netizens react to Arjun Bijlani for lifting the trophy over Divyanka & Varun

In a breathtaking finale, Arjun Bijlani won over Divyanka Tripathi and Varun Sood by a little margin and was declared the winner of the popular adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun’s journey in the show has been a roller coaster ride. He managed to win the show. Arjun is an immensely popular actor on Television with a strong audience base. Many of his fans took to Twitter instantly and congratulated the star for bagging the title. Many of the fans of Divyanka Tripathi and Varun Sood also congratulated Arjun while sharing their disappointment on the loss of their favorite star. 

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and wrote about one of the toughest stunts that he ever had to perform. Arjun shared a video, where he is seen doing an underwater stunt. He has to pick some balls which are chained and locked. The actor has to get all those balls in a given time. He goes inside the water and tries to unlock all of them one by one and successfully manages to complete the task. He wrote in the caption, “This one was super tough … show has definitely taught that some things u gotta do with a lot of calm … #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #khatronkekhiladi11 #arjunbijlani @colorstv .. do watch it tonight as well at 930 pm.”

Take a look at the tweets:

In the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, 13 celebrities have participated in the show- Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Aastha Gill.

