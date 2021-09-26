Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here’s how netizens react to Arjun Bijlani for lifting the trophy over Divyanka & Varun

In a breathtaking finale, Arjun Bijlani won over and Varun Sood by a little margin and was declared the winner of the popular adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun’s journey in the show has been a roller coaster ride. He managed to win the show. Arjun is an immensely popular actor on Television with a strong audience base. Many of his fans took to Twitter instantly and congratulated the star for bagging the title. Many of the fans of Divyanka Tripathi and Varun Sood also congratulated Arjun while sharing their disappointment on the loss of their favorite star.

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and wrote about one of the toughest stunts that he ever had to perform. Arjun shared a video, where he is seen doing an underwater stunt. He has to pick some balls which are chained and locked. The actor has to get all those balls in a given time. He goes inside the water and tries to unlock all of them one by one and successfully manages to complete the task. He wrote in the caption, “This one was super tough … show has definitely taught that some things u gotta do with a lot of calm … #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #khatronkekhiladi11 #arjunbijlani @colorstv .. do watch it tonight as well at 930 pm.”

Take a look at the tweets:

i doubt its 20sec sab bht sure the k Arjun won..Abhinav varun sab se zyda shweta... so it shud b more.. kisi ki izzat rekhi hai ...aur leme see shhh ARJUN LIFTS KKK11 TROPHY#ArjunBijlani #KKK11Finale — fiza ahmed (@fizaahmed2) September 26, 2021

#KKK11Finale ka finale.

I knew finale stunt water wala hoga. Bcuz #ArjunBijlani swimming ke expert h and baki dono swimming nh aati. — Raj jain (@raj__jainn) September 26, 2021

#KKK11Finale ka finale.

I knew finale stunt water wala hoga. Bcuz #ArjunBijlani swimming ke expert h and baki dono swimming nh aati. — Raj jain (@raj__jainn) September 26, 2021

Chalo 6secnds se zyda hi hote hai 20 ..or apne idol pr itna to bharosa rkho itni bhi lazy nhi h yaar woo#ArjunBijlani #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11 — Arjun Our Heart (@IqrArjuner) September 26, 2021

#ArjunBijlani win last stunt by 20sec .

Congrats For Winning #KKK11 . — Nikki_Tamboli__Heartbeat (@NikkiHeartbeat) September 26, 2021

finished watching the final stunt of #KKK11 !! #ArjunBijlani youu did such a great job !! You Rocked in this season!!

So happy for youuu @Thearjunbijlani#KKKGrandFinale

ARJUN LIFTS KKK11 TROPHY — Sakshi (@SakshiJain25_) September 26, 2021

In the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, 13 celebrities have participated in the show- Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Aastha Gill.

Also Read| Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani wins the adventure based reality show