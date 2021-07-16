Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here's the full list of past winners of reality show & where they are now

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be aired from July 17 on Colors channel. The show has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement.

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11is all set to be premiered tomorrow, i.e. July 17. Fans can watch the show on the Colors channel. The weekend show will see celebrities including , Rahul Vaidya, , Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Maheck Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill as contestants. The makers have increased the excitement by dropped thrilling videos of the contestants. Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is hosting the show.

The shooting of the show has been done in Cape Town. Many Behind The Scenes videos are being shared on the channel’s social pages. To note, the reality show has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it has been announced. This time lot of precautions have been kept in mind owing to the pandemic situation. The most demanded promo video by the fans was Rahul. He has massive popularity among the masses. And as reported he is one of the highest-paid contestants also.

But as we did head for the next season, let’s take a look back at the list of past winners and where are they now:

Season 1: Actress and model Nethra Raghuraman had won the first season in 2008. She was known for her works in Takshak and Bhopal Express. After winning, she went on to do two more films- Husn - Love and Betrayal and Bhagya Na Jaane Koi. She married a Singapore-based businessman, Kunal Guha.

Season 2: Anushka Manchanda was the winner of the second season. She made her debut in the music industry with the song ‘O Mahire’. After her win, she appeared in two more reality shows--Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Nights Bachao. Currently, she is a popular playback singer.

Season 3: Television actor Shahib Ahluwalia, known for starring in Kumkum Bhagya, won the third season. Following his win in 2010, he also hosted the reality show Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega. He made his OTT debut with the 2019 web series Fixerr.

Season 4: Aarti Chhabria won the fourth season in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai and was seen in several other films including Shootout At Lokhandwala, Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera, and Shaadi No. 1. She was last seen on screen in the 2015 horror anthology television series Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.

Season 5: Rajneesh Duggal became the winner in 2014. He was seen in the lead role in Vikram Bhatt’s horror thriller 1920. After his win, he starred in films like Spark, Creature 3D and Ek Paheli Leela. He was last seen in the 2019 film Mushkil.

Season 6: Aashish Chaudhary, popular face, became sixth season winner. He is known for featuring in films like Dhamaal, Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera and Double Dhamaal.

Season 7: Television sensation Sidharth Shukla grabbed the trophy of the seventh season. After winning the show, he won another reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. He is known for his work in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor was last seen in the third season of the web series Broken But Beautiful.

Season 8: Shantanu Maheshwari will make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He won the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017.

Season 9: Punit Pathak won the ninth season. He rose to fame by participating in the reality show Dance India Dance. He had also appeared in the 2020 film Street Dancer

Season 10: Karishma Tanna named eighth season trophy. She had also participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is also seen in films like Sanju, Grand Masti and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

It is worth mentioning here that a spin-off of the show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India was aired in 2020 and filmmaker Rohit Shetty was the host. Nia Sharma had emerged as the winner.

