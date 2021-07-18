Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 highlights: Check out top 5 moments of the show & how contestants performed

The first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been aired on Saturday night. The contestants were seen performing daring tasks.

The much-awaited reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally started. The first episode was premiered on Saturday night. The Rohit Shetty hosted show was grabbing eyeballs ever since it was announced. For almost one and half months shooting was going on in Cape Town, South Africa. Every year, television celebrities take part in the show and this year too, 13 celebrities were seen shooting. They faced many difficult situations while performing tasks. However, the first episode received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, , Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Aastha Gill are seen, contestants. On Saturday night, viewers saw celebrities facing their fear. Right from picking a crocodile to standing on the edge of the building, they were doing everything. But not all were able to win the tasks assigned to them. Some failed and some passed. Among these, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress managed to impress the audience with her courage.

Today, we have brought to you the top five moments of the show: Take a look

The show started with the host assigning tasks to everyone. Contestants Saurabh Raj Jain and Divyanka went for the first task. The actor was able to complete the task but the actress impressed everyone. She picked iguana and crocodile in her arms and shifted them from one box to another. She was declared the winner and the host also said that she could be among the finalists.

Then comes Nikki Tamboli and for her task, she had to enter the hyena cage. As per her task, she was supposed to change her place but fails. She was scared of hyena and so just remained in one place. Abhinav Shukla also performed the task and was declared the winner.

Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood were taken for the next task. The host told them that he wants to know who is the biggest fan of his films and showed them their task. Both were shocked. They were supposed to do a ramp walk at a specific height and hit the buzzer after crossing hurdles of moving planks and a gap in the ramp. The singer was not able to do it and he failed.

Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen were supposed to get a flag out of a cage, compete with three cheetah's and reach the finishing line. However, Shweta managed to reach the finish line. Arjun Bijlani also performed and emerged as the winner.

Actress Rubina Dilaik also made an appearance. She was seen through a video call made by her husband Abhinav.

