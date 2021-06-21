Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Host Rohit Shetty calls this season ‘extra special’; Here's Why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty says the season 11 has taken the show to a new level. Read on to know more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently the most awaited reality TV show. It is slated to go on air from the end of the month. The season 11 of the show was shot in Cape Town and the show is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. As the shooting has come to an end, Rohit Shetty took to his social media handle to share his experience about the show and what makes this season extra special for him.

Rohit shared a picture of himself and mentioned that the 42 days shoot of the reality show is finally over. He also appreciated the courage and determination of the whole cast and crew, in spite of the pandemic situation. He also feels blessed as the shooting for the show was completed without any major hurdle.

Rohit Shetty wrote, “42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special.

At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds.

I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles.

I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all!

Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai.

Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!”

Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show Khatron Ke Khiladi for many seasons. The contestants of the KKK11 season shared pictures with him while expressing gratitude and appreciating their mentor and host.

