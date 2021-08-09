Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Host Rohit Shetty says eliminated Sourabh Jain is more deserving than Nikki Tamboli

Stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has become one of the most-watched shows by the audience. The interesting and dangerous stunts performed by the contestants of the show make their fans amazed by their actions. The recent episode of the show was a very interesting one, in which Nikki Tamboli was pitted against Anushka Sen. But Nikki aborted the task even before attempting, due to which she got scolded by the host Rohit Shetty.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress was a part of Rahul Vaidya’s team and Anushka Sen was in Shweta Tiwari’s team. They were tied to metal chains and the task was to get the keys from a closed box, which was full of reptiles and insects. But Nikki Tamboli got very scared and started crying. She aborted the task even before attempting it. On the other hand, Anushka Sen did a good job by completing the task.

Host Rohit Shetty tried to motivate her for doing the task, but she did not. He was frustrated with this behaviour of Nikki Tamboli and scolded her in front of everyone. He was quoted as saying, “Not everyone is privileged to get another chance as her. Off record, I will say Sourabh was much more deserving than you.”

He also told her that five other people are dependent on her performance and a lot of efforts had gone into creating and building up the whole task. He also said that such behavior was disrespectful towards her profession.

The actress was eliminated in the first week of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.