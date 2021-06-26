Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 latest promo shows contestant Shweta Tiwari breaking down while performing a task

Shortly after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 released teasers of Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, and Arjun Bijlani, the latest promo clip of the show features Shweta Tiwari.

In the video montage, we see the Madhoshi actress attempting to perform the tasks in the show. In the clip, the popular TV actress appears to be terrified of the tasks she is attempting. Even while losing confidence, she faces her fears. In various scenes from the montage, Shweta can be seen screaming and expressing her fear. We hear the show’s host Rohit Shetty saying in the video, "Yeh hai darr or dare ka battleground, and welcome to Cape Town."

In an interview, Shweta had opened up about her participation in the stunt based reality show. She revealed that her daughter Palak who encouraged her to take part in the show. "Palak told me that if I didn’t take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future,” the actress told a leading daily. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also features contestants including Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, and Mahekk Chahal.

Credits :Hindustan Times

