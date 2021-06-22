Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 latest PROMO shows Rahul Vaidya singing while performing stunts with lions; See VIDEO

Rahul Vaidya was seen performing many dangerous stunts. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular celebrities of television industry. The singer is a social media star and a heartthrob of millions of girls. He is also one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was in Cape Town for its shoot. The new promo of the show is out now and it shows glimpses of the stunts performed by Rahul.

In the latest promo, Rahul Vaidya can be seen locked inside a cage and is surrounded by lions who are walking around the cage. Rahul starts singing but one can easily notice the fear in his voice. He is shown doing other stunts as well, in which he is tied to a wheel and is dipped in water which makes him almost scream in fear. He is also seen in another stunt, in which he can be he is seen standing on a tall building where he loses his balance.

The stunts performed in the show are not at all easy and it looks like it would take a lot of courage for the contestants to actually be able to pull them off. An example of it is shown in the latest promo of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. The Season 11 of the show is full of entertainment and thrill, which the viewers are desperately waiting for. The show is slated to be released in the coming month.

Credits :Color TV instagram

