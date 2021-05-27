Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Maheck Chahal shares video of goofing around in the vanity van with Divyanka Tripathi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Maheck Chahal's latest post came as a sigh of relief for Divyanka Tripathi’s fans. They are thanking the actress for sharing it.

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Television celebrities are part of this show and are busy shooting for it. They are sharing pictures and videos from there. Along with it the behind the scenes' pictures and videos are already going viral on social media. Contestant Maheck Chahal has also shared a video on her Instagram page. And fans have thanked her for sharing this video. In the video, is seen and she is one of the favourite actresses on the television.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Goofing around in the makeup van @divyankatripathidahiya.” In the video, we can see the actress is dressed in a red jacket and her makeup is done. She picks up her phone and starts making a video where she also shows the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress who is also getting ready. Makeup artists are doing their makeup. Her comment section is filled with fans thanking her for sharing the video.

Divyanka has a massive fan following and said in the comment section, ‘finally DT’. One of the users said, ‘We were waiting for her updates’.

Take a look here:

The other contestants who have taken part in the show are Sana Makbul, , Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain. The show will be aired from July onwards.

Credits :Maheck Chahal Instagram

