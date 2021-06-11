Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal is jealous of ‘Lips’ of Rahul Vaidya; Rahul has cheesy reply

Mahekk Chahal shares the reason for being jealous of the lips of Rahul Vaidya, for which he gives her a secretive reply.

Mahekk Chahal is considered one of the top actresses of Bollywood and TV shows. She has a massive fan following on social media for her charming looks and her acting skills. She has been a part of numerous reality shows and at present, she is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Nayee Padosan fame actress enjoys sharing pictures and videos of the fun she is having on the show. Recently, she shared a mushy video with her good friend on the show, Rahul Vaidya.

The gorgeous actress shared a small video highlighting her and Rahul Vaidya’s lips. She says in the caption that she is jealous of him as his lips are more reddish than hers. She showed the difference as she highlighted them both. She was wearing a leopard print scarf along with a jacket and Rahul donned a green sweatshirt with black sunglasses. Mahekk wrote in the caption, “I’m jealous that ur lips are more red then mine. Ur a super fun guy.”

To this, Rahul Vaidya gave a quirky answer, “Pls don’t tell anyone how they got so red”

The actress made her career debut with the film Nayee Padosan and became very popular. She then worked in movies like Dil Apna Punjabi, Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna, and others. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 5, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Power Couple, Comedy Nights Bachao, and others. The actress is very active on social media and loves to share pictures, videos, stories, etc. with her fans.

