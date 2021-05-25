Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Mahekk Chahal reveals her strongest competitor on the stunt reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 popular contestant Mahekk Chahal shares a picture with Abhinav Shukla as she finds him a strong player.

The actress Mahekk Chahal is one of the most stylish actresses on the TV screens. The actress is quite popular for her moves and expressions. She is one of the contestants of the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is a stunt-based show. The show is hosted by the famous director Rohit Shetty. The shooting is being done in Cape Town in South Africa. The actress Mahekk Chahal has recently shared a picture from Cape Town and she has something to share.

The dazzling Mahekk has shared a picture on her social media with Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla. They both had donned the Khatron Ke Khiladi jacket and put on masks on their faces. In the caption, the Nayee Padosan actress revealed about her competition on the show. She wrote in the caption, “With my fellow contestant @ashukla09 . He is definitely one of the most strongest players.”

See the post here:

Mahekk Chahal has been part of popular movies like Nayee Padosan, Chameli, Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna and others. She had also been part of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 5 in which she was first runner-up, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Power Couple with Ashmit Patel, Comedy Nights Bachao and others. At present, she is part of KKK 11 and it will be interesting to see her compete against celebs including Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, , Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, and Sana Makbul.

Also read- Mahek Chahal opens up on breakup with Ashmit Patel and shares her excitement for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Mahekk Chahal Instagram

Share your comment ×