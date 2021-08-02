Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizens trend ‘Apologise to Rahul Vaidya’ after new promo mocks singer & Shweta Tiwari

Colors popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been creating a buzz ever since it went on air. The show happens to be an adventure based reality show and has come up with an intriguing ensemble of contestants. However, KKK11 recently made the headlines after the netizens expressed their disappointment over the show’s recent promo wherein Arjun Bijlani was seen mocking Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari and wants the makers to apologise to the singer.

It so happened that the new promo featured taking a witty jibe at Shweta and Rahul. In the promo, the Naagin actor called Shweta as a ‘lombdi’ aka Vixen, while he called the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant a ‘lakkadbagga’ aka Hyena. The promo was captioned as, “KKK ke jungle mein kaunsa khiladi kise karta hai resemble, @Thearjunbijlani ko hai sabki khabar!” Apparently, the promo didn’t go down well with Rahul’s massive fan following and the social media is abuzz with tweets demanding the makers to apologise to the singer. A Twitter user tweeted, “Put this Body shaming video down from all your platforms”. Another user wrote, “It's not funny @ColorsTV. Both Rahul nd Shweta doesn't deserve this.”

Here's the promo:

Take a look at the tweets:

It's not funny @ColorsTV. Both Rahul nd Shweta doesn't deserve this. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — Munni (@BIDISHA27045246) August 2, 2021

Put this Body shaming video down from all your platforms APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA https://t.co/DK0vkICUqH — Anshu Kamboj (@ErAnshukamboj) August 2, 2021

Cheap tactics in the name of trp will not be tolerated. Take down that promo @ColorsTV

APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — Aashu (@Aashu18857030) August 2, 2021

I'm not even a fan but, body shaming the contestants on a national television is not right and what kind of message will it spread among your viewers APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — No joy (@Nojoy00082758) August 2, 2021

We Can't see This cheap Drama on sake of Fun and Trp APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — (@MeIzzHarsh) August 2, 2021

There are other ways to entertain people. But if you want to entertain by someone's body shaming then we do not want your entertainment like this. Hurrr Rangu APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — (@Nilesh13007) August 2, 2021

I saw the promo

aged out writers out there who are too naive to comprehend how it's now a shameful content that their older generation used to enjoy. APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA — (@AarushiKapoor04) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the popular reality show has been grabbing a lot of attention for its breathtaking stunts. So far Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, she had later made a comeback on the show. Lately, Sourabh Raaj Jain was evicted from the show.

