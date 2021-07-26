Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 New PROMO: Divyanka, Rahul & Abhinav petrified as they are dragged by a masked man

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is getting bigger and better with the stunts with each passing week. Two weeks have passed, and the difficulty level has gone a notch higher for all the contestants. Nikki Tamboli became the first contestant to have been eliminated from this season. Well, the latest promo of the upcoming week will raise your excitement level as the coming week will mark the beginning of ‘Atyachaar Week’. And it looks like the torture has already begun, as we can see the contestants running for their lives in the promo.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 latest promo features , Rahul Vaidya, and Abhinav Shukla. The promo begins with Divyanka praying to God when a masked man comes and stands right in front of her with an electric hand baton in his hand. This petrifies the actress, and her ‘Pooja Thali’ falls from her hand. Then, we see the masked man running behind Abhinav Shukla, who eventually falls in the pool while saving himself. Well, the masked man then drags Rahul Vaidya from the stairs while he is scared and resists being dragged.

Check it out:

This promo is a clear indication that the stunts are going to get more difficult in the upcoming weeks. It will be interesting to see which contestants are able to sustain the increasing pressure and difficulty level and who will have to bid goodbye to KKK11.

