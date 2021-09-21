Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 New Promo Out: Divyanka Tripathi shows her fearless side ahead of grand finale

Adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is finally coming to an end. The grand finale will be aired this weekend. The contestants are also preparing themselves for the final round. The top six contestants are-- , , Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rahul Vaidya. Ahead of the finale, the makers have released a new promo video featuring the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress. The video shows her fearless side which is also visible in the show. She is one of the strongest contestants in the show currently.

The video opens with Divyanka worshipping in the open ground when suddenly a man snatches her bag. She immediately ran after him and caught hold of him. The video is captioned as ‘sirf aadarsh bahu rani nahi balki khatarnak magar rani bhi hai. Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 ka Grand Finale, 25 & 26 September raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK11 #KKK11Finale.” As soon as the video is posted, fans immediately commented her as the winner. One of the fans wrote, “Deserving winner hope yehi jeethe.”

Another writes, “She deserves to win kkk11 ....Did her best among the rest.” Her husband Vivek Dahiya has also cheered for her and shared a post on his Instagram.

Click here to view the promo:

He wrote, “Tum “winning” ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. “Darti nahi ye ladki” was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come.”

