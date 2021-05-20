Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli comments on Aastha Gill's post; Netizens suspect the singer's elimination

Nikki Tamboli posts a confusing comment on Aastha Gill’s post with Varun Sood. Netizens suspect the first elimination of season 11 of the show.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Nikki Tamboli is one of the contestants of the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is known for her acting in South Indian movies but she became famous with her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. At present, the actress is in Cape Town and she will be performing stunts and adventurous actions on the show. Apart from the shoot, the actress is having a great time with the contestants. The actress recently commented on a post of Aastha Gill, which made netizens doubt the elimination of the singer.

The singer Aastha Gill has recently shared a stylish photo with Varun Sood on her social media. She is sporting pastel green athleisure with white shoes and Varun is wearing a bright yellow windcheater with yellow shorts. The actress wrote in the caption, “Twinning and winning with @varunsood12.”

Nikki Tamboli dropped a comment that she is missing her and hopes to have fun with her soon. She wrote, “Can’t wait to have fun with you guys again misssssing you.”

See post:

Nikki Tamboli is deemed as one of the most promising contestants of the show. The actress lost her brother recently due to COVID 19 complications. She was devastated but she came on board as her brother wanted her to be on the show. She had shared a long post in the memory of her brother as she says she will miss him always and that he will guide her.



