Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli gets evicted in first week of the show; Says ‘Timing is wrong’

Nikki Tamboli has shared an apology post on her official Instagram handle. In the note, she mentioned her journey in the reality show.

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally started on July 17. The first episode was very impressive as fans gave huge thumbs up. This year 13 celebrities have taken part in the show and it is being hosted by director Rohit Shetty. In the first week, actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from the show. She has penned down a long note on her official Instagram handle and said that the timing is wrong.

Taking to her official Instagram handle she shared an apology video and also wrote, “It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt.”

She further said, “This journey has been one hell of a ride and I will cherish each and every moment of it forever. Until next time.”

The weekend show will see celebrities including , Rahul Vaidya, , Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Maheck Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill as contestants. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has impressed the host and he has said that he sees her as the finalist.

