Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli slays her bikini look as she enjoys some beach time in Cape Town

Nikki Tamboli, who was last seen in BB14, is enjoying her time in Cape Town where she will be shooting for KKK11.

Nikki Tamboli has been all over the news these days, courtesy her professional front. The actress, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to participate in yet another reality show. We are talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which happens to be an adventure based reality show and is being shot in Cape Town. Interestingly, Nikki had recently flown to the destination along with other contestants which include Abhinav Kohli, Rahul Vaidya, etc.

And while these contestants are having fun in Cape Town, Nikki recently took the social media by a storm as she shared some stunning pics of herself. In the pics, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen nailing her beach look in a blue coloured bikini. Nikki looked stunning as she soaked the sun and enjoyed her beach time flaunting her perfectly toned body. She captioned the image as, “High tides & good vibes #beachvibes #sunnyday #tanned #summerbody #capetown #shooting #kkk11 #nikkitamboli”

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s recent pics from Cape Town as she gears up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot:

Meanwhile, Nikki had also grabbed the headlines after she lost her brother due to COVID 19 complication a week ago. The actress shared a heartwarming post about her brother’s dmise and wrote, “You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side. I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten May your soul Rest in peace!!”

Also Read: BB14’s Nikki Tamboli pens an emotional note as she bids adieu to her brother: We will meet again someday

Share your comment ×