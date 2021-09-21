KKK11 Poll: Who among Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Singh, Shweta Tiwari & others will win trophy? Vote

The most watched and highly appreciated adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally reached the last week of the season. As the contestants gear up for the final competition in the show, they will be seen engaging in some exciting stunts for lifting the KKK11 trophy. The top finalists of Rohit Shetty hosted show are , Vishal Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and . These are all strong contestants of the show and it will be very exciting to see them compete for the trophy.

Among the female contestants, Divyanka Tripathi has been playing exceptionally well from the start and has won the hearts of her fans with her daredevil stunts. He partnership stunt with Rahul Vaidya is among the best stunts performed by her. Along with her is the contestant and strong lady Shweta Tiwari. She has also been performing excellently in the show, while she is often seen scared before the stunt but she always pulls through with full power.

Among the male contestants, Rahul Vaidya was seen pulling up all his strength for the tasks. He was seen overcoming his fears as he did exceptionally well in the water task and car on road task. Varun Sood is truly an Iron man as he shared that he was the seen doing the tasks even after he got hurt. Arjun Biijlani has also been playing consistently and is a stiff competitor. Vishal Aditya Singh made a wildcard entry in the show and provided his caliber with his action stunts.

All the contestants are amazing and well deserving, but we would like to know who is your favourite. Vote for your favourite contestant whom you want to see as winner.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Check out the fashion game of Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki & others