Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Press Meet: Rohit Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya & others mark their presence

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 team had a press conference where the host and contestants interacted with the media.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be airing from this month onwards. The shooting for the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa. It is a stunt-based reality show in which the contestants have to perform adventurous and risky stunts to win the competition. A press conference of the show was conducted and the celebrities who were the contestants of the show had attended it and interacted with the media regarding the show.

As per the pictures released from the press conference, we can see Rohit Shetty, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, , and others. The actress Shweta Tiwari looks like a boss lady in her white graphic print pantsuit and yellow heels. Nikka Tamboli stunned in her little black dress along with black heels and gorgeous hair.

Rahul Vaidya added a floral touch to her attire with black jeans and a t-shirt, paired with a multicolour floral jacket and white sports shoes. was a sight to behold in the black dress.

Singer Aastha Gill completely stood out in her retro style polka dot pink dress. She had worn white shoes with the attire.

The actress Sana Makbul also looked party-ready as she looked chic in the pastel blue fitted dress and navy blue heels. Her makeup was perfect and her hair was styled in light curls, which complimented her look.

Arjun Bijlani looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black trousers, which he paired with the black jacket and sunglasses. Director Rohit Shetty had worn a formal outfit comprising a black shirt and trousers for the event.

