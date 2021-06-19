Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Arjun Bijlani turns into ‘Bijli ki rani’ as he gets electric shocks during stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s contestant Arjun Bijlani gets scared as he gets an electric shock while performing stunts. Read on to know more.

The show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows on television. The show is audience's favourite for its entertainment factor and they get to see the celebrities performing stunts. Season 11 of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi shooting is going on in Cape Town, South Africa. The latest promo of the show will leave you in splits as you can see gets electric shocks during a stunt and starts singing late 's song Hawa Hawai with his own twist.

The new promo of the series shows the actor getting electric shocks while opening locks. He starts singing ‘Bijli ki rani mai hu aai’ after getting the shocks. He is seen screaming and saying that he is getting barbequed. The host, Rohit Shetty seems to be enjoying the whole scene. He also talks about the fear factor of the actor Arjun Bijlani in the promo.

The new promo of KKK11, which was released on Instagram, its caption read, “Daredevil banne ki raah mein hai Bijli ke jhatke. Limitless darr aur entertainment le kar aa rahe hai Khatron ke Khiladi 11, coming soon on #Colors”.

The trailer of the show is already out and the audiences are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite celebrities perform the dangerous stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi offers a perfect blend of enjoyment, thrill, comedy and action. It is slated to go on air by the end of July.

