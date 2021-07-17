Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachyaa’s voice over for animals will leave you in split

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 new promo with animals talking about the show will surely make you laugh out loud.

The most awaited stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to premiere tonight. The contestants, host and the audiences are excited for the show. But the fun part of the show is even the animals involved in the stunts performed in the show are also excited for the release of the show. You may find it unbelievable, but it’s true and can be seen in the promo shared on social media.

The latest promo shared by the KKK11 on social media has the fans in for a surprise. The animals on the show are seen talking to each other as they gear up to welcome and scare the contestants on the show. The hilarious voice-over is done by the comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The captions read as. “Sab hai excited humaare jaabaaz contestants ka swagat karne ke liye... Toh milte hain, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 mein, kal se, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”

Season 11 of the show includes contestants , , Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Mahekk Chahal. The show is hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. The shooting of the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa and the contestants have returned to India. The show will be airing from 17th July 2021 on Colors TV.

