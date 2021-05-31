Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill offer full entertainment as they ‘Chill & Chull’ in Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill enjoy their time in Cape Town as they dance together.

The shoot for the most-awaited stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has already started. The show is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and the location for the show is Cape Town. All the contestants of the show are already in South Africa for the competition. Apart from the shooting, the celebs are seen enjoying themselves doing fun activities. The contestants have all become friends and often post pictures while hanging out. In one of the videos, we recently got a glimpse of Aastha Gill and Rahul Vaidya.

In the fun boomerang shared by singer Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill and he are seen grooving beside the pool with full energy. Rahul Vaidya has sported a blue t-shirt, with black shorts and neon shoes. He had also worn a headband and sunglasses as he chills in the sunlit area. He is joined in the craziness by Aastha Gill who has worn a blue t-shirt with white shorts, and orange slippers. She has also put on a black cap and sunglasses and looks adorable while enjoying her fun dance.

Rahul Vaidya is one of the promising contestants of the show KKK11. He was also the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. After coming out of the show, he featured in a romantic music video with his ladylove Disha Parmar. He has recently released his new music video named Aly, which is specially dedicated to his dear friends from Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The song has become very popular and it is getting appreciated.

