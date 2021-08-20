Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya & Abhinav Shukla become BFFs while performing a tough stunt? See PIC

The stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most exciting and entertaining shows. The shoot for the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants had stayed there for almost 2 months for performing the stunts in the competition. The show is currently on-air and the contestants are seen performing their best in the stunts. In the recent picture of the show, we can see Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla perform a water-based stunt.

The relations between Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla had always been sour in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. They were often at loggerheads and Rahul was also not on good terms with Rubina Dilaik. But with time spent together in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, it seems they have formed a good friendship. They were recently seen performing a water stunt together.

See the picture here: