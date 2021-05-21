Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya has a witty take on fan art: 'It looks less like me & more like a monkey'

Rahul Vaidya shared a fan art on his Instagram stories. He was left surprised after seeing the picture as he feels it does not look like him.

Celebrities in India enjoy a massive fan following. Fans also try to show their love in different ways. They either gift or make sketches of their favourite celebs. And celebs also share those arts on social media to appreciate their gesture. Singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 14, has shared a fan art on his social media handle and he felt something was not right about it.

Sharing the fan art on his Instagram stories, Rahul had a hilarious reaction to it as he wrote, “Yeh main kam bandar Jyada lag raha hai but thanks". The singer is currently in Cape Town shooting for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has been continuously sharing videos and pictures from the shooting. Recently, he had also said that he made a correct decision by coming here and also admitted that he was scared while doing some stunts. In the reality show, contestants have to perform difficult stunts to overcome their fear.

He had shared a picture with his co-contestant Anushka Sen and wrote, “She is only 18 but she is you all will be surprised when you see her do the stunts! Suljha hua baccha.... @anushkasen0408 #kkk11 @colorstv”.

Take a look here:

The show will go on air from July. The other contestants are , , Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Mahekk Chahal.

