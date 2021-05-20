Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya misses his 'life' Disha Parmar in Cape Town as he is unable to meet her

Rahul Vaidya is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. He recently revealed that he is missing his ladylove Disha Parmar a lot.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The singer proposed to her while he was on the reality show. He is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 11. The show is gaining a lot of popularity due to all the contestants participating in it. Amid this, the singer is also badly missing his girlfriend Disha Parmar.

As reported in India Today, the singer said in the interview that he is missing his life (Disha) a lot as he is unable to meet her. "I seeing so many things here, having fun but she is alone in Mumbai. We talk over video calls every day and I share what all happened," he added. The singer also shared his experience and revealed that he was scared while performing some stunts. “I enjoyed doing stunts later on. I also felt that if I would not have come here then it would have been a mistake,” he further said.

Rahul also went live on Instagram with his girlfriend. The singer made her emotional by singing his soulful track Tera Intezar. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin also joined him later in the live chat session. Recently, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant had revealed when the show will be aired on television. The show will go on air from July 2021. He shared the news on his Instagram. , Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood among others have participated in the show.

