Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya reveals his favourite stunt; Divyanka Tripathi reacts

Rahul Vaidya is currently seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer’s performance is already winning hearts. But recently, he revealed his favourite stunt from the show. He shared the video where he is seen being encouraged by other celeb contestants too. The singer is seen doing a water-based stunt.

In the video, Rahul's legs are tied and is standing at a height. He has to take dive in the water and find something. The singer has mentioned he is very scared of water but still did this stunt. As he successfully managed to find the hidden thing, other contestants were seen encouraging and cheering for him. They were constantly saying, ‘Come on Rahul.’ He shared the video and wrote, “One of my fav stunts from #kkk11..I still wonder how I did it .. with the amount of water fear I have.”

Reacting to the video, said, “You were amazing in it Rahul.” One of the fans also wrote, “We love khiladi rkv.” Fans have been dropping emojis and appreciation-worthy comments. The singer is one of the most popular contestants in the show.

To note, he had recently shared a video for his wife Disha Parmar as her upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo video is out. He sang for her and she was mesmerised by her hubby’s gesture. He wished her saying, “All the best @dishaparmar for your new show & I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot & all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you! #badeacchelagtehain2.”

