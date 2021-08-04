Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya sends birthday love to ‘lil girl’ Anushka Sen: May you keep shining bigger

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being headlined by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most talked about shows on Indian television these days. The adventure based reality show came with an interesting ensemble of cast. Among the contestants was Anushka Sen who was the youngest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has managed to win hearts with her never give up attitude. Interestingly, the young diva is making the headlines today as she is celebrating her 19th birthday.

And while Anushka has been showered with immense love by friends and fans, her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya also took to social media to shower love on the young social media influencer. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared two goofy pics with the birthday girl. In the caption, Rahul send love to Anushka and wished the best for her. “To my fav @anushkasen0408 wish u a very happy 19th birthday. May u keep shining bigger by the day my lil girl,” Rahul wrote along with a heart emoticon. Overwhelmed with Rahul’s wish, Anushka replied, “Thank you so muchhh my bus partner!! You made Capetown more fun and special for me!”

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya’s post:

Earlier, , who had also shared the screen with Anushka in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, had shared beautiful pics with the birthday girl. He wrote, “Happy birthday baby girl!!! Keep shining!! @anushkasen0408”. To this, the birthday girl replied, “Thank youuuu Mr Bijlaniiii. thank you for taking care of me in Capetown and your yummy hot chocolate".

