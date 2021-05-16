Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares his experience & reveals when the reality show will be aired

Rahul Vaidya is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town and has shared a picture explaining his experience.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town, South Africa. He is shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi along with other contestants— , Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, and others. The show has been grabbing attention ever since its announcement. And now the singer has revealed when the show will be aired on television. Though all the contestants have been sharing their experiences through their Instagram handles, Vaidya also shared his experience.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram, he wrote, “Started this once-in-a-lifetime experience called Khatron Ke Khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv (Mask off only for clicking the pics).” The show will start in July and fans are eagerly waiting for it. They also dropped comments and praised the singer. In the picture, he is seen wearing the Khatron Ke Khiladi jacket as he poses.

The show will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty on Colors TV. To note, the singer was planning to get married to his girlfriend Disha Parmar but it has been put on hold due to the lockdown.

Rahul had won hearts when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He became very popular among the audiences after he proposed to his girlfriend on National television. He had also released a song recently with her.

