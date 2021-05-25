Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya talks to ladylove Disha Parmar on video call & their PDA is adorable

Currently, Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. Amid this, he shared a clip of his cute video call with ladylove Disha Parmar and it is winning hearts on the internet.

The popular lovebirds, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have not left any stone unturned in painting the town red with their love story. Since the stint in Bigg Boss 13 got over, Rahul and Disha were inseparable. However, a few weeks back, Rahul left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot and since then, he is in Cape Town for the shoot. Amid this, whenever he gets time off from shoot, Rahul is seen chatting up with his ladylove Disha and recently, he gave us a sneak peek of his video call with her.

Rahul took to his Instagram stories and shared a video while talking to Disha from Cape Town. Lying comfortably in his room, Rahul is seen video calling Disha and teasing her about being a 'chotu' during the same. On hearing this, Disha denies it and goes on to stick her tongue out to Rahul for teasing her. The cute and fun banter between the lovebirds seemed to have won over the netizens as the video of their call went viral. The couple managed to light up the internet once again with their cute PDA.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, when Rahul was leaving for Cape Town, Disha came to drop him off and their cute moments at the airport were witnessed by paparazzi. The video of their PDA at the airport went viral among their fans.

Currently, Rahul is spending time with other contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla and more. He often shares photos on his handle from the shoot location and leaves netizens excited for the adventure reality show.

