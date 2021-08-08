Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty, Arjun Bijlani play a prank on crew member; WATCH

Adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the headline for some time now. The show is managing to entertain the audience with the daring stunts performed by celebrities. However, recently, the makers released a new promo video featuring host Rohit Shetty and actor playing a prank on one of the crew members.

In a new promo of the reality show shared by Colors TV, host Rohit Shetty is seen asking Arjun to bribe one of the crew members for his next task. He tried and gave his all to try to convince a crew member but he said NO. Later, the host came out of the van and revealed that he was being pranked. The caption reads, “@itsrohitshetty aur @arjunbijlani ke prank ne bajai crew ki band! Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #KKK11”

This year, 13 celebrities have participated in the show- Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, , Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Aastha Gill.

Click here to view the video:

Recently, Sourabh Raaj Jain got eliminated and the same did not go well with the netizens. They started trolling Arjun. It happened when host Rohit Shetty gave Arjun Bijlani an option to either use his K Medal or perform the elimination task. Grabbing the opportunity, Arjun secured his place in the stunt-based reality show and nominated Sourabh at his place. However, the actor failed to win the task.

