Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty introduces Divyanka Tripathi as ‘Magar rani’ in new promo

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. The shooting is going on in Cape Town. The makers have already released the promo of the show and it has just increased the excitement. And now the makers have released another promo featuring Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress . The promo is trending on the digital platforms as it shows her sitting in between crocodiles. This is the first time she will be participating in any reality show.

The video starts with the actress clad in a maroon saree posing at the beach and the next scene shows Rohit Shetty introducing her saying “Divyanka bani magar rani”. And the next scene shows the actress singing a lullaby to a crocodile who is sitting on her lap. However, the other contestants are completely scared. The Colors channel has released the promo and wrote, “Agar aur magar ke beech, Darr aur dare ka ultimate showdown lekar aaraha hai Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.”

However, as soon as the promo was released, fans started commenting and wrote about the promos they want to see. One of the fans wrote, “Waiting for Abhinav's promo”. Another fan wrote, “Rahul vaidya ka promo chahiye..” It is worth mentioning here that the actress is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakh for a single episode.

This year's contestants are- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

