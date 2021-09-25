Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty makes a grand entry as he unveils the trophy for the season

The stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has reached its finale episode as the six finalists will battle it out for the winning trophy. The show is hosted by fimmaker Rohit Shetty and the stunts for the season have been beyond the next level. As the finale will be aired soon, he is seen performing a daring stunt in the promo of the episode. He is holding the KKK11 trophy as he drives a jeep.

The show's shooting was done in Cape Town, South Africa. In the show, 12 contestants performed various stunts for winning the tasks and getting close to winning the trophy. As the contestants and the host stayed together for almost two months, they formed a good bond. Rohit Shetty was not only a good host but also a mentor, a guide and much more.

The new promo shows Rohit Shetty action as he breaks a wall with his vehicle and grabs the trophy, then jumps out of the moving car.

See the promo here:

The caption of the post read, “Jeet ki trophy koi bhi le jaaye, magar asli khiladi toh @itsrohitshetty hi rahenge! Dekhiye Simmba ki dhamakedaar entry, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 ke Grand Finale mein, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK11Finale #KKK11”.