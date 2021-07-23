Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty’s rapid fire round drowns Divyanka Tripathi in water; Deets Inside

The much-awaited stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun. The show is back with a bang, and it has already captivated the viewers with its darr, dare and endless drama. This season was shot in Cape Town, and some of the most renowned faces of Indian television have participated this time. The master of action, Rohit Shetty, and the makers of the show have left no stones unturned to make this season better than ever. The first episode has already got the fans hooked to the show. As the weekend is right around the corner, we are here to give you a glimpse of what is kept in store for you all in this episode.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will give another interesting challenge to the contestants to win the K medal. The winner will get the golden opportunity in the future challenges to skip one of the tasks and also choose any other contestant to perform the same on their behalf. Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka will be chosen to perform the task wherein they will stand around each other just like a Mexican standoff.

The thrill and fun didn't end here, as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode also witnessed Divyanka flinching. In this task, as Rohit Shetty asks rapid-fire questions to Divyanka, she starts to slow down and gradually drown in the water!

We know that you all are excited to know who will win the K- Medal among Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari? What do you think?

ALSO READ: KKK11 First Episode Review: Rohit Shetty’s show is about thrill & adventure; Will leave you with goosebumps