Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Anushka Sen tests COVID 19 positive amid shoot; Report

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Anushka Sen has tested positive for COVID 19 and is sent for isolation as the entire cast and crew gets tested again.

The young actress Anushka Sen is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Anushka has been recently reported as COVID 19 positive and is under isolation. The actress is in Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting of the upcoming show. She had been performing various stunts and adventurous activities during the shoot of the show. However, the actress is not showing any of the symptoms of the virus.

Anushka Sen and the other contestants of the show had undergone regular testing for the Coronavirus on Monday. The results of the test came back on Tuesday and Anushka Sen has tested positive, while the rest of the crew had tested negative for the virus. The cast and crew were tested earlier as well for safety reasons.

After the actress' results came as COVID 19 positive, the whole cast and crew have again gone through testing. The rest of them have tested negative. Therefore the shooting has resumed with the rest of the crew.

Anushka Sen is active on social media and regularly posts pictures, stories, videos, etc. from BTS of the shooting of the reality show. The television actress is popular for the role of portraying the Meher in the kids' fantasy show, Baalveer, and the had played the remarkable role of Manikarnika Rao/ Rani Lakshmi Bai in the historical drama television series Khoob Ladi Mardaani - Jhansi Ki Rani.

Also read- Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen are keeping it 'cool' off the sets of KKK 11 in Cape Town; Here’s proof

Credits :Spotboye

Share your comment ×