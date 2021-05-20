Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Arjun Bijlani celebrates wedding anniversary with ‘Rockstar’ wife Neha on video call

Arjun Bijlani wishes his wife Neha on their marriage anniversary through video call and promises to celebrate when he comes back from Cape Town.

On the occasion of the 8th wedding anniversary of and Neha Swami, the actor celebrated it on the video call. The Naagin fame is a contestant on the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. At present, he is in Cape Town as the show is being shot in South Africa. The actor had left for the show a few days ago and he has been posting BTS pictures as well as stories on his social media.

Arjun Bijlani shared a picture of himself and his wife on video call as they had their small celebration. He was seen holding a cupcake and other sweets. Other KKK11 contestants also wished the adorable couple on their anniversary. The actor also shared a lovely video of some best moments of himself and his wife on his social media as he shared that it was the first time, they were not together on their anniversary. He also promised her that they will celebrate it when he is back home.

Arjun wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime .. First one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I’m back .. lots and lots of love and pl don’t cry @nehaswamibijlani happy 8 to us .. #arneha”

For the unversed, Arjun Bijlani got married to his ladylove Neha Swami in 2013 at ISKCON temple, Mumbai. They have a son named Ayaan.

