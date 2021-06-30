Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Arjun Bijlani gets a grand welcome at home with sign ‘Welcome Papa’; PHOTO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani gets a sweet surprise from his wife and son after he returned home from shooting at Cape Town, South Africa.

is finally home after completing the shoot of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shooting of the same was going on in Cape Town, South Africa and now the shoot has wrapped up and everyone has returned to India. During his stay, Arjun often mentioned that he missed his wife and son. He also shared that he was excited to return home to his wife and son, Ayaan. Actor Arjun Bijlani received a marvelous welcome surprise at his home by his wife and son when he returned after his quarantine period. Arjun’s wife Neha Swami took to Instagram to show the beautiful and personalized décor for him.

In the posts shared by Neha Swami, we can see a spectacularly decorated room with balloons and ribbons. There are multiple pictures of the actor that are hanging from the balloons. There was a sweet message on the wall which read ‘Welcome Papa’, that was written with balloons. There were black, silver, and grey balloons decorations for the actor, which looked very beautiful. In the stories, Arjun Bijlani’s wife gave a closer view of the photos of Arjun, as she wrote, “Welcome home @arjunbijlani.”

The actor is married to the beautiful Neha Swami and they tied wedding knots in the year 2013. They also have a son Ayaan Bijlani, who is 7 years old. Arjun Biljali often shares pictures and videos of doing fun activities with his son. He was in constant contact with him during his shooting in Cape Town. He also shared a post with his son in which he wrote, “Miss you Champ.”

For the unversed, Ishq Mein Marjawan actor will be soon seen on-screen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He had also shared a promo of the show on his social media, where he was performing an electric shock-based stunt.

