Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Arjun Bijlani reveals his reason to do the show: Wanted to make my son Ayaan proud

Arjun Bijlani, who is one of the contestants of KKK11, shares his experience of participating in Rohit Shetty’s show.

The much talked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty has gone on air with a bang of late. And as expected the adventure based reality show has opened to rave reviews. Interestingly, the show has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants. Among these , who happens to be the television’s romantic hero, has been creating a lot of buzz. The actor has admitted being nervous and anxious while doing the show and revealed his real reason for giving a nod to KKK11.

In his conversation with ETmes, Arjun stated that he did the show to make his son proud and be his son’s role model. “I am very happy that I chose to do the show. I think more than winning or losing, your journey on a particular show is very important. I’ve done so many difficult stunts and I want people to come and see me performing those difficult stunts. My mindset and thought process behind doing the show was to make my son Ayaan proud and be his role model or hero. This was my primary reason,” he added.

Arjun further opened up on his experience of being a part of KKK11 and was all praises for Rohit Shetty. He said, “Overall I had a great experience on the show, made new friends and got a chance to work with Rohit Shetty sir. I got a lot to learn from the show. I feel all of us who have done the show have got a chance to discover ourselves while doing the show.”

Interestingly post, KKK11, Arjun has also been approached for Bigg Boss 15. However, the Naagin actor is yet to make his mind about the show.

