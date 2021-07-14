Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Divyanka Tripathi reveals her mysterious connection with rains during her Udaipur trip

Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying her trip to Udaipur with Vivek Dahiya. She reveals her connection with the rains.

The beautiful actress, was one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She recently completed the shoot of the show and returned to her home and spent time with Vivek Dahiya. The actress had shared during the shoot of the reality show in Cape Town in South Africa, that she was missing her husband Vivek Dahiya. Hence, post her return, she and hubby Vivek went on a trip. But it seems they were welcomed by a sweet surprise as they reached Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Divyanka shared a secret in the stories on Instagram. The actress shared that she has a mysterious connection with rains that wherever she goes, it starts to rain. She recalls that it has rained when she had gone for an outdoor shoot, and in other shoots also it rained on the first day. Divyanka also shared that on her wedding day also it rained so heavily that there were situations of flood in the city. She said she just reached Udaipur and it has started raining. The actress shared that she loves rain as she enjoying the rain in her resort.

See post here:

Divyanka met Vivek on the sets of her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where they fell in love. The duo dated for some time and got married in the year 2016. The actress often shares pictures with her hubby on social media. Divyanka received a lot of appreciation for her stint in the reality show from her co-contestants who were in awe of her completely different aspect.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

