Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Divyanka Tripathi shares a glimpse of the ‘perfect finish’ to her ‘great evening’

The eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Several contestants on the adventure reality show have been enjoying their time in Cape Town. Recently, the makers of the show released a cool promo clip that featured this year’s contestant actress Dahiya. In the video, the bold actress was seen sitting in between crocodiles. Needless to say, the clip instantly went viral with netizens circulating it all over social media.

Now, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself. The actress appears to be sitting at a coffee shop which she relishes her evening snacks. In the photo¸ Divyanka can be seen donning a pink coloured polka dot top. She can be seen wearing light makeup and has her hair down as she looks away from the camera. We can see the actress sitting with a cup of coffee and a delicious treat in front of her. Along with the picture, Divyanka wrote a short and sweet caption to define her day. She wrote, “Perfect finish to a great evening.”

In the viral video, Divyanka was seen singing a lullaby to a crocodile while it rested on her lap. The other contestants on the show were terrified after witnessing the actress’s bold moves. This year several TV actors have joined the KKK11 sets including Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

