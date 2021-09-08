Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Divyanka Tripathi shares picture with stunt partner Rahul Vaidya post car crash

The present season of the most loved stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has been surely top notch with exciting and unique stunts. The contestants are seen giving their best shot at the performances where they have to compete with one another for winning the trophy. The contestant has shared a picture with Rahul Vaidya as they perform adventurous stunts together.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame actor shared pictures with Rahul Vaidya from the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She gave glimpses of the stunt as where they had done a car-based stunt as well as survived a car accident. They are both seen dressed in safety suits and proper gears. The actress captioned, “After acing our #PartnerStunt & surviving a car crash...picture to banti hai #KKK11 #FearFactor #KhatronKeKhiladi11 @colorstv”

See post here-