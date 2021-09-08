Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Divyanka Tripathi shares picture with stunt partner Rahul Vaidya post car crash

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Divyanka Tripathi shares picture with stunt partner Rahul Vaidya post car crash
The present season of the most loved stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has been surely top notch with exciting and unique stunts. The contestants are seen giving their best shot at the performances where they have to compete with one another for winning the trophy. The contestant Divyanka Tripathi has shared a picture with Rahul Vaidya as they perform adventurous stunts together. 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame actor shared pictures with Rahul Vaidya from the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She gave glimpses of the stunt as where they had done a car-based stunt as well as survived a car accident. They are both seen dressed in safety suits and proper gears. The actress captioned, “After acing our #PartnerStunt & surviving a car crash...picture to banti hai #KKK11 #FearFactor #KhatronKeKhiladi11 @colorstv”

See post here-

Divyanka Tripathi has been performing exceptionally in the adventurous show. She has recently defeated all the other contestants in a task and has become the first contestant to win the ticket to the finale. She had also shared a special Teacher’s Days post for the host of the show Rohit Shetty, as she wrote, “Late teacher's day post. A confession- Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn't have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true).I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever.”

Credits: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram


