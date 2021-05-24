Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Rahul Vaidya and Anuskha Sen question fans about the social media algorithm

The contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya and Anushka enjoy their time post-shooting as they pose a question for the fans.

The shooting for the most awaited stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started in Cape Town. While the contestants are rivals on the show, they are seen enjoying with one another after the shooting. The contestants Divyanka, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen and others often share pictures and videos of themselves as they have fun in South Africa. The Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya recently shared an Instagram story with Anuskha Sen as they asked an intriguing question to fans.

Rahul Vaidya looks handsome as he is sitting with other contestants of the show. The singer had sported a colour block jacket and stylish black sunshades. He is joined by actress Anuskha Sen, who looks charming in neon sweats and a white tee. Her hair is tied in stylish braids, which make her look striking. In the story, Anushka asked a question to fans about why Instagram keeps showing the recommendations of people they don’t want to add. Rahul also joined her, and asked his fans too for the answer.

See post here:

Rahul Vaidya had also posted other BTS videos where he is seen fed up that everyone is chatting away. The singer has released a song recently with actress for the music video named Kinna Sona. The song is appreciated by his fans and the audience is awe-struck by the romantic chemistry of the duo. The singer was the runner-up of season 14 of the show Bigg Boss.

