Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul says she’d consider being a part of Bigg Boss 15 if she gets an offer

In a recent interview, television actress Sana Makbul opened up about her thoughts on being a part of another reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Check out the details.

Actress Sana Makbul is one of the well known faces of the Television industry. As a contestant on the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the star was one of the many celebrities who jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is all set to premiere on television in the month of July and there has been a lot of hype around it on social media. Now, the actress has spoken about possibly being a part of another reality show in the future.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Sana shared some interesting details about her upcoming professional plans. The actress hinted at her interest in being a part of Bollywood movies and revealed she might ‘surprise’ everyone with something soon. During the chat, she was asked about any other reality show she would be interested in being a part of. To this, she replied, “Well, I always wanted to be part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja. And I have been offered Bigg Boss in my past but that did not excite me. So, I didn't say yes to it.”

While she wasn’t ready to be a part of the reality show Bigg Boss, Sana explained that if she got an offer now, things may be different. She said that the prolonged Coronavirus has made her ‘stronger than ever’ and she has learned to stay indoors. “If it gets offered to me this year again, I would definitely give it a thought,” she added.

