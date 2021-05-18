Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul says 'The show is a once in a lifetime experience; Talks about her phobias

Sana Makbul from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shares her excitement for being in the show and also talks about her phobias.

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's shooting has started in Cape Town, South Africa. Actress Sana Makbul is one of the contestants of the adventure show. The actress is very excited to be a part of the show. Sana talked to ETimes TV about working in the pandemic situation and she also shared about her various phobias. She also mentioned that she is blessed that she has been working throughout the lockdown period.

Talking about being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sana Makbul shared that she is a fan of the show from the time it was hosted by . She said people enter the show to overcome their fears and that she has also decided to do the same. She feels its once a lifetime experience and she always wanted to do a show like that where people overcome fear. Sana also supports girls performing stunts. Talking about her phobias, the actress said that she has many phobias which she has to overcome. She does not know how to drive or swim.

Sana shared that she met with an accident in the parking area while driving, which has created fear in her. She said that she is scared of water as well. She likes beaches but she is petrified of water. She also has fear of heights, hence she is worried about what she will do on the show.

Talking about her preparation for the show, Sana said that the show was offered to her in the situation of lockdown. She wanted to learn to swim but could not as the swimming pools are shut. She added gyms are also closed, hence she could not work on her core.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Sana Makbul to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: I’m very excited

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×