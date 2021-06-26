Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Varun Sood spotted riding bike during his quarantine period; BMC officials REACTS

Varun Sood came on BMC radar as he was spotted outside his house during his home quarantine period.

Varun Sood has been making the headlines ever since he has been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor had shot for the adventure based reality show in South Africa’s Cape Town along with other contestants and had recently returned to Mumbai. However, the actor landed in trouble after he was papped outside his house post his return. To note, as a part of the COVID 19 protocol, the KKK11 contestants have been in home quarantine for two weeks.

Going out in his quarantine period turned out to be troublesome for him as his picture has grabbed the attention of the BMC officials. Talking about the same a BMC official told ETimes TV and said, “Although he has been exempted from institutional quarantine he is not supposed to step out of his house.” Clearly, the BMC officials aren’t pleased with Varun’s decision to step out. For the uninitiated, Varun has been exempted from institutional quarantine as he has been vaccinated against COVID 19. However, the KKK11 contestant defended himself saying that he had stepped out to get himself some medicines and is taking the precautions.

Varun told ETimes TV, “I went to buy some medicines for myself. My ankle was hurting badly l, so I got medicine. A lot of people think that I am stepping outside for gymming. But the gym is just a floor below my flat. I am in my building. The medical shop is right outside my building and I just went out to get medicines.”

Credits :Times of India

