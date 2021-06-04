Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul calls Shweta Tiwari ‘hey mommaaa’ as she lifts her up; PHOTO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Sana Makbul and Shweta Tiwari are having a great time in Cape Town, as the former calls latter ‘mommaaa’ with love.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is considered one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. In the show, celebrities from all over the country come together and perform stunts. Season 11 of the stunt-based show is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Actresses like Sana Makbul and Shweta Tiwari are among some of the most popular contestants of Season 11. They have formed a great bond on the show and often share pictures with each other on social media. Sana Makbul recently shared an adorable picture with Shweta Tiwari.

Sana Makbul’s new picture is immensely delightful as the actress has lifted Shweta Tiwari up in her arms and both of them have donned a charming smile. The actress wrote in the story ‘hey mommaaa’ as she addresses her sweetest friend Shweta Tiwari. In the picture, Sana has sported red top and white trousers. Shweta wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt and joggers. Both the actresses looked beautiful in the picture.

See post here-

Sana Makbul is an Indian model and actress, who is known for her prominent roles in TV shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. She played an excellent role in a crime investigation show Arjun, with Shaleen Malhotra. She was last seen in the TV show Vish, in which she played the role of Dr. Aliya Sanyal. She has also been part of South Indian movies like Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Rangoon, and others.



Also read- Nikki Tamboli teases Sana Makbul ‘Bhai hoga tera’ as they pose with Arjun Bijlani; SEE PHOTO

Credits :Sana Makbul instagram

Share your comment ×